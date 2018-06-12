[데일리한국 김동용 기자] 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장은 12일 열린 정상회담에서 한반도의 '항구적이고 안정적인 평화체제 구축'과 '완전한 비핵화' 등 4개항의 포괄적 합의를 담은 공동성명에 서명했다.양 정상은 공동성명에 "트럼프 대통령과 김 위원장이 한미 관계 개선과 한반도 평화체제 구축에 관한 포괄적이고 심도 있고 성실한 의견교환을 했다"면서 "트럼프 대통령은 북한에 '안전 보장'을 약속했고, 김 위원장은 '한반도 비핵화'를 완수하겠다는 확고한 의지를 재확인했다"고 명시했다.공동성명문은 특히 "미국와 북한의 새로운 관계 구축이 한반도와 세계의 평화와 번영에 기여할 것임을 확신하고, '한반도 비핵화'를 위한 신뢰구축을 추진할 것"이라고 밝혔다.트럼프 대통령과 김 위원장은 이 같은 내용을 토대로 △새로운 북미 관계 수립 △한반도에서 지속적이고 안정적인 평화 체제를 구축하기 위한 노력 △4·27 판문점선언 재확인 및 북한의 완전한 비핵화 노력 △이미 확인 된 사람들의 즉각 본국 송환을 포함해 전쟁포로 및 전장실종자 송환을 약속했다.북미고위급회담을 암시하는 내용도 포함됐다. 공동성명문은 "마이크 폼페이오 미 국무장관과 북한고위급 인사가 참여하는 후속협상을 가능한 빠른 시일 내 개최하기로 했다"고 강조했다.다음은 공동성명 전문이다.President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장은 새로운 북미 관계의 수립과 한반도에서의 지속적이고 견고한 평화 체제의 구축과 관련된 문제에 대한 포괄적이고 심도있는 의견 교환을 실시했다.President Trump and Chairman Kim Jon Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of a new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.트럼프 대통령과 김정은 위원장은 새 북미 관계 수립 및 한반도의 지속적이고 견고한 평화 체제 구축과 관련된 이슈에 대한 포괄적이고 심도있는 의견 교환을 실시했다.President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclarization of the Korean peninsula.트럼프 대통령은 조선민주주의인민공화국의 안전 보장을 약속했으며, 김정은 위원장은 한반도 비핵화를 위한 그의 확고한 약속을 재확인했다.Convinced that the establishment of new US-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclarization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:새로운 북미 관계의 수립이 한반도와 세계의 평화와 번영에 기여하고 상호 신뢰 구축이 한반도의 비핵화를 촉진 할 수 있음을 인식하고 트럼프 대통령과 김정은 위원장은 다음과 같이 말했다 :1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.2. The Unite States and the DPRK will join the efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panumunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclerarization of the Korean Peninsula.4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.1. 미국과 북한은 평화와 번영을 위한 양국 국민의 희망에 따라 새로운 북미 관계를 수립한다.2. 미국과 조선민주주의인민공화국은 한반도에서 지속적이고 안정적인 평화 체제를 구축하기 위한 노력에 동참할 것이다.3. 2018년 4월27일 판문점 선언을 재확인하면서 조선민주주의인민공화국은 한반도의 완전한 비핵화를 위해 노력한다.4. 미국과 조선민주주의인민공화국은 이미 확인된 사람들의 즉각 본국 송환을 포함해 포로/전장실종자(미아)의 유해 송환을 약속한다.Having acknowledged that the US-DRPK summit - the first in history - was a epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulations in this joint agreement fully and expeditiously.역사상 처음으로 열린 북미정상회담은 수십년간의 긴장과 적대를 극복하고 새로운 미래를 본격적으로 열어 나가는 데 있어 획기적인 사건임을 인정하면서 트럼프 대통령과 김 위원장은 이 공동 협약의 조항을 완전하고 신속하게 이행해야 한다.The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the US-DPRK summit.미북은 정상회담의 결과을 이행하기 위해 마이크 폼페이오 미 국무부장관과 북한 고위층인사가 가능한 빠른 시일내에 다음 협상을 할 것을 약속한다.President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new US-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and the security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.트럼프 대통령과 김 위원장은 새로운 미국-북한 관계의 발전과 한반도 평화 증진, 번영을 위해 협력하겠다고 약속했다.