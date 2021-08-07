데일리한국 신영선 기자

제시카가 데뷔 14주년을 자축했다.제시카는 지난 6일 오후 자신의 인스타그램에 “Words cannot express how much I love you and miss you, my #goldenstars (나의 황금빛 별들아, 얼마나 사랑하고 그리워하는지 말로 표현할 수가 없어)”라는 글과 사진을 올렸다.이어 “We’ve seen each other grow through thick and thin. You’ve picked me up and given me the strength to continue this amazing journey. I couldn’t have done anything without you. Thank you! 14 years and counting (우리는 서로 성장하는 걸 봐왔고, 이 여정을 계속할 수 있게 힘을 줬어. 너희가 없었다면 아무 것도 할 수 없었을 거야. 고맙다)”라고 적었다.그러면서 “Our journey continues… #14YearsWithJessicaJung (우리의 여정은 계속된다. 제시카와 함께한 14주년)”이라며 팬들에게 감사 인사를 전하기도 했다.