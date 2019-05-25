신영선 기자

[데일리한국 신영선 기자] 그룹 프리스틴 멤버 카일라가 해체 심경을 밝혔다.미국 국적의 카일라는 25일 자신의 인스타그램을 통해 영어로 장문의 글을 남겼다.카일라는 "이런 내용의 글을 올리는 것에 충격이 크고, 여러분들도 묻고 싶은 것이 많을 것"이라고 말문을 열었다.이어 "Pledis Girlz 때부터 지지해주신 여러분께 너무 미안하고 감사하다"며 "프리스틴이 공식적으로 해체한 지금, 너무 속상해하거나 화내지 않았으면 좋겠다. 대신 우리가 함께 했던 많은 추억들과 우리가 이뤘던 것들을 기뻐해주었으면 한다"며 팬들을 격려했다.카일라는 "약 9년 동안 플레디스에서 연습을 하며 많은 경험을 했고 두 번째 가족을 갖게 됐다"며 그간 추억을 밝히기도 했다.글 마지막에는 한글로 "사랑해요 우리 하이분들"이라며 팬들을 향한 애정을 드러내기도 했다.아래는 카일라 인스타그램 글 전문.Dear HIghs, I am so devastated that I have to be uploading this post and I know that so many of you have a million questions. For now, I just want to say I am so sorry and also incredibly grateful to all of you who have supported us from the beginning from when we were Pledis Girlz to now. While Pristin has officially disbanded, I would like to ask you all not to be upset and angry, but rather joyous of the memories that we've had together and all of the amazing things we have accomplished. Moving forward, I hope you all will find it in your hearts to support me as Kyla Massie instead of Pristin Kyla. I had been with Pledis for approximately 9 years now and I am very lucky to have had this amazing experience and to have had such a wonderful second family. Thank you. It has been a rollercoaster ride the past 2 years and I couldn't be more grateful to all of the people who have supported us over this time. Thank you so much. I love you with all of my heart. 사랑해요 우리 하이분들.